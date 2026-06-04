Veteran Journalist and Folk Artiste Anuj Rajkhowa Passes Away at 67

CORRESPONDENTS

NAZIRA/DEMOW: Veteran journalist, folk artiste, social organiser, and retired teacher Anuj Rajkhowa passed away on Monday night at Geleki Primary Health Centre in Nazira after a prolonged neurological illness. He was 67.

Born in 1958 in Geleki to freedom fighter Garejai Rajkhowa and Aikon Rajkhowa, Rajkhowa was actively involved in social and cultural activities from a young age. Widely respected for his contributions to Assamese culture, he was an accomplished Bihu performer and a skilled exponent of several folk dances, including Bodo, Nepali, Karbi, Mising, Naga, Tripuri, Lushai, and Khasi traditions. Between 1985 and 2005, he presented numerous cultural programmes on Doordarshan centres in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

Rajkhowa began his journalism career in 1974 and worked with several leading Assamese newspapers, including Dainik Janambhumi, Ajir Asom, The Sentinel, and Asomiya Pratidin. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the Nazira Press Club and served as its founder secretary for many years.

Throughout his distinguished career, Rajkhowa received 33 awards in recognition of his contributions to journalism, culture, and sports reporting. Among his notable honours were the Kamala Saikia Memorial Award, Gramya Ratna Award, Abhiruchi Best Sports Journalist Award, and Best Investigative Journalist awards from The Sentinel and Ajir Asom.

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