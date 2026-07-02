Neglected Borchapori Road in Bokakhat Leaves Residents Struggling Amid Mud and Waterlogging

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At a time when the government claims to have significantly improved road connectivity across the state, a starkly contrasting picture of development has emerged from Rajabari Gaon Panchayat under the Bokakhat Assembly constituency. A crucial and busy road in the area has become a victim of years of neglect by the government and the concerned authorities. The road connecting National Highway 37 to Kuruwabahi Paschim Satra via the Borchapori Weekly Market has now become almost unfit for transportation.

According to aggrieved locals, the road has not undergone any repair work for a long time. As a result, even a single spell of rain turns the entire stretch into what resembles a paddy field or a pond. Large potholes filled with water make it extremely difficult not only for vehicles of all sizes to pass but also for pedestrians to walk safely.

This busy road is used daily by hundreds of people. Tea garden workers, students commuting to schools and colleges, and devotees visiting the historic Kuruwabahi Paschim Satra have been facing immense hardship due to the muddy condition of the road. During medical emergencies, transporting patients to hospitals becomes an ordeal.

The problem extends beyond transportation. Every Friday, the traditional Borchapori Weekly Market is held alongside this dilapidated road. Because of the mud and stagnant water, the market area remains unhygienic and foul-smelling. Residents are forced to buy and sell food items and daily necessities in these unsanitary conditions, raising serious concerns about the possible outbreak of infectious diseases in the area. Despite repeated appeals by locals to panchayat representatives and the concerned authorities, no effective action has been taken so far.

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