Renowned North-East Bengali author Mithilesh Bhattacharjee passes away at 79

SILCHAR: Famed Bengali litterateur of the North East, Mithilesh Bhattacharjee, breathed his last at a charitable hospital in Silchar on Monday midnight. He was 79. Born in Moulvibazar in the erstwhile East Bengal of Undivided India in 1946, his family moved to Silchar during partition where Mithilesh did his schooling and later graduated in economics from the GC College. A banker by profession, Bhattacharjee teamed up with Professor Tapodhir Bhattacharjee, the former Vice-Chancellor of Assam University to publish ‘Shatakratu,’ a magazine of short stories. ‘Shatakratu’ was a milestone in the short story genre in the North East. He authored a number of short story collections like ‘Chaitrapabane,’ ‘Atmakatha,’ and ‘Kakshapath’. A widower, Mithilesh Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital with acute gallbladder infection. He died of cardiac attack.

