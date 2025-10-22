Assam: Retired teacher Harunar Rashid Hazarika passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A retired Vice-Principal of Mangaldai Govt HS School Harunar Rashid Hazarika (73) has breathed his last on Tuesday at about 11.50 am at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was also a former student and teacher of Sipajhar HS and MP School and later rendered his service as a teacher in Tezpur Govt HS School and Goalpara Prithvi Raj Govt HS School. Born in Bordoulguri of Sipajhar in Darrang district, he was a lifetime member of the Asom Sahitya Sabha and a former President of the Mangaldai Sahitya Nagar Sahitya Sabha. The second son of the late Habibur Rahman, a former teacher of Sipajhar Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School, and Hurun Nissa Begum, a former teacher of Sipajhar B.J. Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Harunar Rashid Hazarika has left behind his wife, Hasna Ara Begum (Laila), a retired teacher at Mangaldai Govt HS School, along with his son and daughter. His mortal remains will be laid into eternal rest as per Islamic rituals at the public Janaza ground in Islampur, Mangaldai.

Also Read: Assam: Three injured in horrific road accident at Rakhuldubi