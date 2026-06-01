Renowned Ophthalmologist and Philanthropist Dr Nareswar Dutta Passes Away at 90

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TINSUKIA: Well-known ophthalmologist, social worker and philanthropist, Dr Nareswar Dutta, breathed his last on Saturday evening at his Bordoloi Nagar residence in Tinsukia after a prolonged illness. He was 90.

A 1st batch student of Gauhati Medical College, Dr Dutta, after completing MS in Ophthalmology, served in the NF Railway and later worked in OIL Hospital, Duliajan, till 1974, before establishing his own private eye clinic in Rangagora Road. He was highly committed to social service and revered by the doctor fraternity.

He was closely associated with Golap Chandra Rabi Chandra Natya Mandir, Blood Bank, several educational institutions, All India Ophthalmological Society, OSA, Tinsukia Consumer Redressal Forum, Lok Adalat, and others. His death was deeply mourned by the citizens of Tinsukia, including MLA Pulak Gogain and Pulak Chetia, Chairman TMB.

Dr Dutta leaves behind his wife Dr Mayarani Dutta, former Jt DHS, Tinsukia, a naturalist son Pranjal Pratim Dutta, and two daughters. His mortal remains were taken to GCRC Natya Mandir, IMA House, before being cremated at Tinsukia on Sunday.

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