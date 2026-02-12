Renowned Rajabari resident and education advocate Bhogeshwar Tamuli dies at 90

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Bhogeshwar Tamuli, aged 90, a respected resident of Rajabari in Bokakhat, a retired tea garden employee, a devoted practitioner of spiritual meditation, and a deeply religious individual, passed away on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. His demise has left the community deeply saddened, as Tamuli was widely loved and respected throughout the region.

Born in Dadhara, Golaghat district, Tamuli began his career at Borchapari Tea Estate and retired as a senior staff member. After retirement, he settled permanently in Rajabari, Bokakhat, and remained actively involved in the management committees of Rajabari Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Rajabari Higher Secondary School, and Rajabari Primary School, making significant contributions to the advancement of education in the area.

A person of strong spiritual and cultural values, Tamuli also served as a senior office-bearer of the Bokakhat Sub-divisional Palanam Samiti and the local Tai Ahom organization. He was spiritually connected with the Rajabari Regional Natya Mandir, the Namghar community, and the Rajabari Theatre Group. Despite his age, he remained remarkably active, riding a scooter and bicycle until just a few days before his passing. The sudden loss of such an energetic and devoted individual has cast a deep shadow over the community. His last rites were performed this afternoon in the presence of a large gathering of admirers. He is survived by a son, two daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

