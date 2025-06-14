Renowned social worker and Air Force veteran Birendra Nath Bora passes away at 79

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Birendra Nath Bora, a prominent social worker, senior citizen, and retired Air Force veteran from Kacharihat Bhakat Gaon in Golaghat, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Despite being in good physical health, he suddenly collapsed on the verandah of his home on Friday morning and succumbed to death. Notably, after serving in the Air Force, Birendra Nath Bora worked at the State Bank of India, Golaghat branch, for a long time. He was also actively involved with various social organizations, including Moina Parijat and the Pensioners’ Association, and contributed to the community throughout his life. The news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout the region, and numerous admirers and well-wishers gathered at his residence in Kacharihat Bhakat Gaon to pay their last respects.

