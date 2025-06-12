Senior citizen Abani Mahanta passes away at 75 in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Abani Mahanta (75 years), a resident of Bezbaroah Sarani, died of renal failure on Monday. He was ailing for quite some time. He is survived by his wife Anjali Lahkar, a retired school teacher, and two married daughters. Born in Arikuchi village in Nalbari district, Mahanta came to Doomdooma in 1969 and soon established himself as a successful trader. He was closely associated with a number of socio-cultural organizations like Doomdooma Nagara Nam Sangha, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Doomdooma Azad Road Shiva Mandir, and Doomdooma Rajahua Kali Mandir Samiti. He was an executive member of Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samiti (DAPANMS) till his death. He was felicitated by DAPANMS a few days ago. His death cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by many organizations. He was cremated on Tuesday at Doomdooma Smashan Ghat in presence of his well-wishers and sympathizers.

