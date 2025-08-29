Assam: 97th death anniversary of Pu Chengjapao Doungel observed in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 97th death anniversary of Pu Chengjapao Doungel was observed on August 28 across several Kuki villages of Dima Hasao. The commemoration was held in accordance with the decision of the Kuki Apex Body, Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA), to honour him as the leader of the Kuki freedom fighters during the Anglo-Kuki War of 1917–1919.

Reports confirmed that special programmes were organized in the villages of Songpijang, Khongsai, Kholjang, Pangmol, Khengjol, PT Leikeh, Changpijang, Khobul, and P Leikul.

The programme at Songpijang was organized by the Songpijang Village Committee (SVC) at the residence premises of Pu L Guite GB. It commenced at 7:00 AM with participants offering floral tributes to the freedom fighter.

The public meeting, conducted by SYC Secretary Upa Henjangam Haolai with Pu Lamkai Guite GB, began with an opening prayer led by Rev David T Lhouvum. A detailed address on the life and contributions of Pu Chengjapao Doungel was delivered by Rev TS Changsan, recalling his leadership role and sacrifice during the Anglo-Kuki War.

Rev Changsan also conducted a condolence service, followed by a one-minute silence and prayer for the departed leader as well as for the Kuki community, urging all to emulate his example of service to community and nation.

Offerings collected for refreshments were dedicated in a prayer by Upa Henkam Haolai, President of Kuki Inpi Assam. This was followed by a hymn, mass prayers for the Kuki community, and prayers for peace and progress in all areas inhabited by them. The meeting concluded with a benediction from Rev Letlam Lenthang, Adviser of KIA, after which refreshments were served to all attendees.

Pu Chengjapao Doungel, born on August 28, 1868, was the Chief of Aisan, and held the position of chief among Kuki leaders. He played a pivotal role in leading the Kuki resistance against British colonial rule during the Anglo-Kuki War (1917–1919). His leadership united the community in the struggle for sovereignty.

For his role, he was imprisoned for four years along with other Kuki chiefs. The hardships of imprisonment and the toll of the struggle severely affected his health, leading to his demise on August 28, 1928, at the age of 60.

To this day, the Kuki community in Assam, particularly in Dima Hasao (formerly NC Hills), observes his death anniversary under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA), paying tribute to his legacy as a freedom fighter and leader.

Also Read: Olida Begum – A tribute

Also Watch;