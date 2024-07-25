Resentment Grows in Samdang Tea Estate Over Elderly Woman's Death Allegedly Due to Management Negligence

TINSUKIA: Resentment is brewing up in Samdang Tea Estate under Doomdooma Revenue Circle following the death of an elderly woman on Tuesday evening due to alleged negligence of the garden management.

The general secretary of Doomdooma AATSA branch, Jugeswar Nanda, alleged that despite having 2 ambulances donated by the state government, the garden management did not provide any driver to ferry critically injured elderly women, Purnima Tanti, to the hospital even as the garden has 3 drivers. Following refusal, she had to be lifted on bike but succumbed to her injuries. Nanda further alleged that the garden management sold off an old ambulance on receiving the new ambulances and the services of the drivers are being used at the whims of the management. The garden management was solely responsible for her death, claimed Nanda.

Also Read: ABSU Criticizes Union Budget 2024-25 for Neglecting BTC Development and Assam Flood Control

Also Watch: