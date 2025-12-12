Residents of Awarghat spending sleepless nights due to wild elephants

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Crossing the Dhansiri river through Awarghat in Morangi of Golaghat district, a herd of about 60-70 elephants has moved towards Morangi after creating panic in the Chinatoli area of Khumtai.

For the last two days, various places have been affected by the menace of wild elephants. Because of this, the residents of Bholaguri, Awarghat, Chinatoli, and Goronga under Khumtai have been spending sleepless nights. On Monday night, a large herd of wild elephants crossed the Dhansiri river through Awarghat and wreaked havoc in Bholaguri. Before the farmers could reap the paddy, the elephants destroyed the fields completely. The rampage of wild elephants in the golden paddy fields has created fear in several villages of Khumtai.

The herd that entered residential areas after crossing the Dhansiri river has shattered the dreams of the farming community. Early on Tuesday morning, the villagers managed to chase the herd back across the Dhansiri river by lighting torches and bursting crackers, but on Wednesday night, the herd crossed the river again and caused significant damage in a larger area. On Thursday night, the herd took shelter in the Goronga tea estate after crossing the Dhodar Ali road. On Thursday morning, the locals drove the herd again across the Dhansiri river through Awarghat. While the elephants were crossing Dhodar Ali, vehicular movement along the road remained blocked for a long time.

Along with eating the golden paddy crop of the poor farmers, the elephants have uprooted and destroyed trees as well. The locals complained that even after informing the Forest Department officials, no one came to drive the elephants away. As a result, the wild elephants have completely damaged the agricultural fields in Bholaguri and Awarghat areas. The residents of several affected villages expressed strong resentment against the Forest Department for their negligence.

