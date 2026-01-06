Residents protest worsening condition of old Haflong–Silchar road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Residents of Retzawl village, located about 14 km from Haflong along the old Haflong-Silchar road, have voiced growing frustration over the government's apparent indifference to the severe deterioration of this vital route. Thousands of heavy vehicles continue to ply the road daily, exacerbating its precarious state and posing significant risks to local communities. While authorities are pushing to complete at least one lane of the new four-lane Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of National Highway 27 (part of the East-West Corridor) by January 31, 2026, the old road connecting Jatinga to Retzawl remains largely ignored. Villages including Arda, Doiheng, and Retzawl are bearing the brunt of this neglect, with locals reporting immense hardships for students, patients, and daily commuters. The road's poor condition, marked by deep potholes, dust clouds, and frequent landslides, has led to constant accident risks and health issues from incessant dust pollution.

In the absence of official intervention, members of the Hmar Women Association have stepped in to perform temporary repairs and sprinkle water on the road each morning to mitigate dust, particularly to protect children and the elderly. Speaking to the media, representatives from the association demanded immediate black-topping of the stretch, warning that further delays could result in major accidents and loss of life.

The old Haflong-Silchar road has long been notorious for its hazardous conditions, with recent reports highlighting ongoing issues despite promises of improvement.

Local leaders and commuters hope that the completion of the new highway will eventually divert heavy traffic, but until then, urgent maintenance of the existing road is critical to prevent further suffering in these remote Hmar-inhabited villages.

