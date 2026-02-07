Tripura and Manipur students hail PM’s stress-free exam message

AGARTALA/IMPHAL: The ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide interaction with students, was held across the country on Friday, witnessing enthusiastic participation of students and teachers from the northeastern states, including Tripura and Manipur.

In Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the programme at Bordowali School, where students gathered to draw motivation on exam confidence and time management.

Interacting with the media, the CM said: “Addressing students nationwide, PM Modi stressed that dreaming is essential, but dreams hold value only when translated into action. He advised students to use Artificial Intelligence as a learning aid while cautioning against over-dependence on it.’’

Emphasizing confidence, focus and time management, the Prime Minister shared practical tips to help students remain calm during examinations, while also offering guidance to teachers and parents on reducing academic pressure.

Enthusiastic participation was seen in Manipur as well. Schools across all 16 districts of the state joined the programme, bringing together students and teachers to engage with the Prime Minister’s message on exams, stress management, and life goals.

Additional Director of Education, MCS Bisheshwar Khumukcham, said that the programme witnessed full participation across Manipur, with every school hosting the event and students actively taking part. “All the students and the teachers participated in the programme. Across the 16 districts of Manipur, all the schools are hosting the programme and every student is participating,” he said.

Students in Imphal described the interaction as inspiring and thought-provoking. One student said the Prime Minister’s guidance on exam preparation helped them reflect on their own approach to studies. (IANS)

