Result Sheet and Marksheet of Khairabari Music College Allegedly Looted in Kalaigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The result sheet and marksheet of Khairabari Music College were looted by two persons, with one of them posing as the principal of the college. Amrit Rabha, Principal of Khairabari Music College, alleged that the persons, identified as Gutar Boro and Kamakhya Boro, received the result sheet and marksheet from the postman of Khairabari Post Office. The documents were posted to the Principal, Khairabari Music College, from Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow. The students and teachers of the music college condemned the act and urged the two to return the documents to the college authority.

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