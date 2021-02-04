Retired headmaster of Balijuri High School Ram Chetry passes away

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Ram Chetry (69), a retired headmaster of Balijuri High School, breathed his last on Tuesday night at around 9.30 pm while he was being taken to Guwahati for further treatment.

According to information, Ram Chetry was admitted at a private hospital on Tuesday morning but he was referred to Guwahati for further treatment. Chetry was a resident of Uttar Balijuri village under Itakhola police station. The founder headmaster was a prominent social worker of the greater Balijuri area of north Jamuguri who was closely associated with many socio-cultural and religious institutions of that area. He was superannuated from his service in the year 2016. His demise was widely mourned in the north Jamuguri area. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives.