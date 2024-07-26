Assam: Roads on both sides of Jorhat-Majuli bridge

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has now decided to construct a new two-lane national highway connecting Jorhat and river island Majuli. The Chief Engineer, P.W.D., NH Works, Assam, on behalf of MoRTH, has now invited bids from eligible contractors for the work. The new road will be connected with both sides of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the river Brahmaputra, which is under construction at present.

The road project is named 'Construction of new 2-lane road with paved shoulders of NH Standards from the Majuli side and in the Jorhat side on the newly declared NH 715K and construction of a 1.10-kilometre Flyover on NH-715 with its approaches and service roads.' The total length of the project is 20.479 km and will be constructed in EPC mode. The Ministry has targeted completing the road project within 548 days after the issue of the appointment date to the contractor. P.W.D., NH Works sources said that the contractor constructing the road will have to maintain the road for a period of five years from the date of completion of the project.

MoRTH has estimated the total cost of the project at Rs 293.70 crore.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways sanctioned Rs. 382.10 crore for the construction of the new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam. Additionally, a flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.479 kilometres.

This initiative aims to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli, addressing the absence of such a link currently. Presently, residents rely on river ferries across the Brahmaputra during daylight hours, posing safety concerns, especially during periods of high flooding.

The development of the approach roads and the Majuli bridge will ensure continuous connectivity, significantly improving the socio-economic conditions of the local population and promoting tourism. This strategic infrastructure investment is poised to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs for road users.

Also Read: Assam Lifts Restrictions In Kaziranga Highway Due To Flood Recovery (sentinelassam.com)