Retired Headmistress Binapani Nath of Gaurisagar passes away at 73

GAURISAGAR: Amidst Raax festival celebrations in the state, Binapani Nath, retired Headmistress of Charing MV School and wife of retired teacher Bhupen Nath, a resident of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar, breathed her last on Wednesday at about 10:27 am at Guwahati’s Nemcare hospital. She was 73. She had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the last 7 days for multiple diseases. Her sudden demise was widely mourned in the greater Gaurisagar area. She had got superannuation on March 31, 2012, and soon after retirement, became associated with Singhkhap Mahila Samity, Gaurisagar. A very simple person with a ready smile, Binapani was closely involved in various social activities in the area. After the news of her demise spread, people from various walks of life gathered at her Gaurisagar residence while her mortal remains were brought from Guwahati at 7 pm.

