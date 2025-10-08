Retired Professor Jiban Chandra Sarma passes away at 93

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Linguist Jiban Chandra Sarma, a retired Professor of the Assamese Department at Mangaldai College and a resident of Bamun Para No. 1 of Mangaldai, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Mangaldai Civil Hospital. He was 93. Following a minor accident at his residence that caused a head injury, he was immediately admitted to Mangaldai Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries around 3 pm.

After obtaining a postgraduate degree from Gauhati University, he began his teaching career at Mangaldai College in 1963 and dedicated 32 years to imparting knowledge to students before retiring in 1996. Alongside his teaching career, he pursued literary endeavours and authored several works, including the dictionary Prachin Asomiya Shabdakosh, as well as Prabandha Manjuri, Bir Chilarai among others.

In recognition of his invaluable contributions to Assamese language and literature, the Axam Xahitya Xabha honoured him with the title of ‘Senior Linguist.’ He was also associated with various organizations, including the Axam Xahitya Xabha and the Assam Deva Damodar Sangha.

He has left behind three sons, two daughters, and other relatives, friends, and admirers. His demise has been deeply mourned by various organizations in Mangaldai, including the Darrang Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Mangaldai Media Circle, Mangaldai Town Club, and Crystal Vision, who expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. According to family sources, his last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

