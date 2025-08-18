Retired teacher and social worker Pramod Chandra Sarma passes away at 77

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Pramod Chandra Sarma, a retired teacher and social worker of Barbheti village in Jagi Bhakatgaon near Jagiroad, passed away on Saturday night at 77 due to high blood pressure. Late Pramod Chandra Sarma had retired from Bangthaigaon Primary School, near here, and was involved in the social life of the area until his death. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Many organizations of the area deeply condoled the demise of the retired teacher and promising social worker.

