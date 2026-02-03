Retired teacher Kiran Borkotoky passes away; body donated for medical research

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Kiran Borkotoky, a retired teacher of Thanamukh LP School in Sivasagar, passed away on Sunday at her residence. She was 93. As per her wish, her body has been donated to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) for medical research, facilitated through the Sivasagar branch of Ellora Vigyan Mancha. Borkotoky, unmarried, dedicated her life in the service of the society after her retirement. Ellora Vigyan Mancha commended her family's cooperation in fulfilling her wishes.

All Assam United Brahmin Council, Rangpur Xahitya Xabha, Amolapatty Hindu Dharma Namghar Samaj, and various other organizations mourned her death.

