Sivasagar Kobi Chakra holds annual meeting, releases new poetry collection

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The annual meeting of Sivasagar Kobi Chakra was held on Saturday at Meteka ghat near the Dikhow river. Ashrumoni Dutta Ghosh, President of the Sivasagar unit of the poets’ body, chaired the meeting which was attended by Hemanta Rajkhowa, President of the district committee, noted poets Haren Gogoi, Bijay Rabidas, Brojen Das, Mukul Nath, Suresh Bhunya, Haren Chandra Nath, Dr Jatin Konwar, and Pranjal Abir Das.

Senior poet Bijay Rabidas’s new poetry collection ‘Andhare Abori Dharibo Tuk’ was released by senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur. In his speech, Borthakur also delivered a speech on the trends of most modern literature. PK Das, General Manager (Drilling), ONGC, Assam Asset, also addressed the gathering and said that poets and artists were a different genre altogether. Shyamanta Ghosh also spoke of his feelings in the company of poets from different parts of the district. Mukul Nath lit the ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of ‘Patharar Kobi’ Ram Gogoi who founded the Sadou Asom Kobi Chakra, the parent organization.

Several poets read out their self-composed poems in the meeting, including Subhan Sing Gam, Binu Borthakur, Joyjyoti Gogoi, Chitralekha Rajkhowa, Bithi Gogoi, and Kalpana Gogoi, while Silpika Hatibarua sang songs.

