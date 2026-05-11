Retired Teacher Saruj Khanikar Passes Away in 82 in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Saruj Khanikar, a resident of Charing Agnibor Khanikor village in Sivasagar district, and retired Assistant Teacher of RKP High School, Charing, passed away on Saturday night at her residence due to an old-age-related disease. She was 82.

She joined the school in November, 1975, and got superannuation on March 31, 2003. She remained unmarried and devoted her life for the development of the society. She was an active worker of Charing Women’s Association and had performed Bianaam, Ainaam, and Dihanaam in various places.

Using her retirement benefits, she donated a science building to RKP High School in fond memory of her father Tanuram Khanikar and Layanee Khanikar. Besides, in order to ensure that no meritorious students below the poverty line were hindered in pursuing higher education, she formed an educational trust which continues even today.

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