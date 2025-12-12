Review meeting on 4-Lane East–West Corridor held in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: On December 11 at Haflong, a review meeting was jointly chaired by Kaushik Rai, Minister for Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Mines & Minerals, Government of Assam, Nandita Gorlosa, Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, and Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of NCHAC, at the Circuit House. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of the 4-Lane East–West Corridor (NH-27) stretching from Jatinga to Harangajao, as well as the Lumding–Badarpur Railway Line.

Also Read: Haflong: 11th Falcon Festival preparations in full swing in Dima Hasao