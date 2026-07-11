Rewati Raman Sapkota Selected for Hemlata Memorial Flash Fiction Award 2026

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MANGALDAI: Eminent Nepali-language flash fiction writer and senior journalist Rewati Raman Sapkota of Udalguri has been selected for the prestigious Hemlata Memorial Flash Fiction (Laghu Katha) Award 2026.

The award will be presented to Sapkota on the opening day of the two-day Second Flash Fiction (Laghu Katha) Literary Festival 2026, scheduled to be held in Rapti Municipality, Chitwan, Nepal, during the Nepali month of Kartik. The award carries a citation, a cash prize of Rs 5,555, and other honours. A public felicitation ceremony and special award presentation programme will be organised on the occasion.

The Hemlata Memorial Flash Fiction Award was instituted in memory of the Late Hemlata Uprety, a dedicated flash fiction writer who succumbed to coronavirus just days before the publication of her own collection.

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