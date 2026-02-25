Royal Bengal tiger carcass found in 6th Addition area of Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A carcass of a male adult Royal Bengal Tiger was discovered on Tuesday by the staff of the Lahorijan Anti-Poaching Camp under Central Range, Biswanath Wildlife Division, during patrolling in the 6th Addition (Monabari Soil) area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve under their jurisdiction.

Preliminary examination indicated that the carcass was in an advanced stage of decomposition. The bones, skin, nails, and teeth were found intact at the site. Post-mortem examination was conducted by the veterinary officer in the presence of the committee members constituted as per the NTCA SOP. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death appears to be natural, possibly attributable to old age. Samples were collected and preserved for forensic analysis, following which the carcass was disposed of by burning as per established protocol.

As per the last census, the population of Royal Bengal Tigers in the 6th Addition area stood at 27, contributing to the overall increase in the tiger population of the landscape.

Also Read: Tiger carcass recovered in Kaziranga National Park, probe underway