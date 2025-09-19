Rhino Protection Force jawan injured in elephant attack

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic incident occurred at night in Bokakhat when a Special Rhino Protection Force jawan was seriously injured in a wild elephant attack in Panbari. The jawan was admitted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital in a critical condition that same night. The elephant’s assault left him with four fractured ribs and a broken arm. The injured jawan has been identified as Raju Morang of Mahuramukh Bortika.

