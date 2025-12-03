Rich tributes paid to Ahom founder as Digboi observes Sukafa Diwas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Axom Diwas, popularly known as Sukafa Diwas, was observed with dignity and fervour at the Tingrai Auditorium in Digboi on Tuesday morning. The programme, organized by the Tinsukia District BJP OBC Morcha in association with Digboi and Buridehing mouza, paid profound tribute to Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom dynasty and one of the most influential figures in the shaping of Assam’s historical, cultural, and socio-political identity.

The event began with an official welcome by Bolin Hatiboruah, President of the Tinsukia District OBC Morcha, who presided over the proceedings. The auditorium saw the participation of numerous district office bearers, organizational in-charges, mandal representatives, and grassroots workers from across Tinsukia district, underscoring strong organizational unity and enthusiasm.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Ramen Hazarika, the main speaker of the occasion, presented an engaging and insightful exposition on the significance of Axom Diwas and the far-reaching legacy of Chaolung Sukapha. He highlighted Sukapha’s historic entry into the Brahmaputra Valley in 1228 AD, marking the beginning of a 600-year-long Ahom civilization, one of the longest uninterrupted ruling dynasties in Indian history.

Dr Hazarika emphasised several of Sukapha’s pivotal contributions, stating that the Ahom founder’s leadership was rooted in diplomacy, inclusivity, and social cohesion. He noted Sukapha’s remarkable ability to unite diverse tribes and communities, forming a harmonious socio-cultural fabric that later evolved into the broader Assamese identity. He further underscored that Sukapha introduced advanced agricultural practices such as wet-rice cultivation and systematic land management, which strengthened the agrarian economy and laid the foundation for sustained prosperity.

Highlighting the administrative legacy, Dr Hazarika pointed to Sukapha’s early framework of the Paik system, which later became the backbone of the Ahom state’s governance and military organization. “Sukapha did not create an empire by force — he created a civilisation by trust,” Dr Hazarika remarked, stressing that his peace-building model and consensus-driven leadership remain relevant in contemporary society.

Addressing the gathering, BJP MLA Suren Phukan reaffirmed the significance of Axom Diwas as a reflection of Assam’s deep-rooted heritage and identity. He appreciated the Assam Government’s consistent efforts in institutionalising the observance of the day and ensuring that the contributions of Chaolung Sukapha are honoured and remembered by future generations. Phukan highlighted that celebrating Sukafa Diwas reinforced pride in Assam’s cultural resilience and historical continuity.

The event also witnessed the presence of Manoj Dhanowar, BJP State spokesperson and probable BJP candidate for the Makum Assembly seat, whose participation added political prominence to the occasion. Arunjyoti Moran, Chief Executive Member of the Moran Autonomous Council, also attended the programme and joined the dignitaries in paying homage to the Ahom founder’s monumental legacy.

The gathering concluded on a resolute note with participants expressing a collective commitment to uphold the values of unity, harmony, and cultural pride championed by Chaolung Sukapha. The vibrant observance of Sukafa Diwas at Digboi reaffirmed the enduring influence of the Ahom founder on the identity of Assam and the continued relevance of his vision in the social fabric of modern Assam.

