Rogue Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Tinsukia

Dibrugarh: In another tragic incident of human-elephant conflict in Assam's Tinsukia district, a 52-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ajoy Bhumij, of Tokowoni village under Doomdooma.
The victim allegedly died when he entered the backyard of his house at dawn and was attacked by a lone wild elephant that was believed to be grazing nearby. The elephant suddenly charged at him, leaving his body thoroughly mutilated. Police reached the site promptly after receiving the report and sent Bhumij's remains to the Doomdooma Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The elephant is suspected to have strayed from a herd originating in the Duarmara Reserve Forest, part of the Dihing Patkai Elephant Reserve corridor. Due to reduced forest cover, food scarcity, and increased habitat disruption, elephants often stray into human settlements, farmlands, and village pathways. Locals said such encounters have become almost routine, pushing villagers into a constant state of fear.
Moreover, expressing their agitation, a local resident, Sunita Bhumij, asserts, "We informed the forest officials immediately, but they arrived several hours later. This delay is unacceptable. Every week, elephants cross over into our village. If the department cannot respond on time, more people will die". The forest officials have promised compensation to the victim’s family."
As per the policy of the State government, the family of Ajoy Bhumij will receive an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh. The process will be completed without delay," an official said. Bhumij is survived by his wife and three small children, who now have an uncertain future in a region where human-wildlife conflict is on the rise.