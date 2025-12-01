Rogue Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Tinsukia

Dibrugarh: In another tragic incident of human-elephant conflict in Assam's Tinsukia district, a 52-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ajoy Bhumij, of Tokowoni village under Doomdooma.

The victim allegedly died when he entered the backyard of his house at dawn and was attacked by a lone wild elephant that was believed to be grazing nearby. The elephant suddenly charged at him, leaving his body thoroughly mutilated. Police reached the site promptly after receiving the report and sent Bhumij's remains to the Doomdooma Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.