Rimpi Buragohain receives grand welcome after winning 3 gold medals in USA

NAZIRA: Rimpi Buragohain, the talented athlete from Bokota of Sivasagar, has been felicitated in a grand public reception ceremony at the auditorium of Damchow Premananda Buragohain Samannaya Khetra of Puni Bill, Bokota on August 31. Rimpi won three gold medals in the World Police and Fire Games 2025 held in the USA.

The felicitation ceremony was organized by the Football Training Center, Bokota, in collaboration with the residents of the greater Bokota area. The athlete was welcomed with a traditional reception, complete with Gayan-Bion, from Sepon Tiniali.

Rimpi Buragohain’s achievement has brought pride to the entire state of Assam, particularly the people of Sivasagar and Bokota. The Assam Olympic Association has also recognized her achievement by conferring the ‘Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Award-2025’ on her for the first time.

The Assam Olympic Association’s General Secretary, Lakshya Konwar, announced the decision to confer the award on Rimpi Buragohain, acknowledging her outstanding contribution to sports and her achievements in the international arena.

