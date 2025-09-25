Riya Sangma pays emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg, recalls musical bond

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Riya Sangma, an artiste and now an active BJP worker, paid a heartfelt tribute to the Late music icon Zubeen Garg, recalling her personal journey with the legendary singer and the indelible mark he left on her life.

Speaking with deep emotion, Riya revisited a cherished memory from 2005 when she recorded three Garo songs alongside Zubeen Garg in Guwahati. At the time, she admitted, she did not realize how profoundly those recordings would shape her artistic path. Their collaboration, blending voices, and cultures, carried the essence of Garo heritage to a wider audience, giving the community’s music a new resonance.

Though Zubeen hailed from Tura in the Garo Hills and had already established himself as a towering figure in the Assamese and Indian music world, he embraced the Garo tradition with warmth and pride. His humility, Riya recalls, was as striking as his artistry. “He made me feel that our culture mattered, that our songs had a place in the larger world of music,” she said.

Nearly two decades later, those songs remain alive in her heart. For Riya, they are not just melodies but living memories of a man whose passion and generosity transcended boundaries. “Standing beside him in the studio is still one of my most treasured moments,” she reflected. “Zubeen da’s music continues to inspire, reminding us that legends never truly leave us—they live on through the cultures they uplift and the countless lives they touch.”

As Assam and the Northeast continue to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s legacy, Riya Sangma’s tribute stands as a reminder of the timeless bond between an artiste and the people he inspired.

