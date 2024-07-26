RLDA Invites Bids for Redevelopment of Naliapool Railway Colony in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for the Grant of Lease of Railway Land for development including redevelopment of the existing Railway Colony consisting of 168 units at Naliapool Railway Colony, Dibrugarh under Northeast Frontier Railway.

The land will be leased for 99 years with a reserve price of INR 31 crore and construction of 168 types of quarters. The total land area entrusted to RLDA is 50,113.54 square metres, and the area to be leased to the developer is 36,458.18 square metres. The Permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) for the Naliapool Railway Colony site offered for development is 2.01.

The Naliapool Railway Colony in Dibrugarh is situated on Durgabari Road, approximately 300 metres from National Highway (NH) - 37. The site is also accessible from Buddha Mandir Road to the north, which varies between 6 to 8 metres as per the physical survey at the site. Additionally, there are numerous secondary and tertiary roads from NH-37 that connect to the Railway Colony, providing multiple access points.

The Naliapool Railway Colony is bordered by a Municipality Residential Area to the north and west, a Municipality Residential Area and part of Railway Land to the south, and Durgabari Road and Borbari Railway Colony to the east.

