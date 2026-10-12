Robert Hall, Michael Woodford Win Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Stability Policies

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2026 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences to American economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford on Monday. The duo secured the prestigious 12 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million USD) award for their transformative work on the "microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation".

The Nobel committee praised the laureates for overhauling traditional economic frameworks by mapping how individual consumer choices and business behaviours shape overall market health.

While Hall (Stanford University) mapped out consumer demand models, Woodford (Columbia University) investigated corporate supply-side pricing mechanics, establishing the principles of modern central bank forward guidance.

"The laureates' work has developed new macroeconomic models that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilization policy," noted the Academy. "On the basis of these models, well-timed fiscal and monetary policy measures can reduce the economy's peaks and troughs."

Reacting live via phone at the Stockholm press conference, an elated Woodford expressed his shock. “It's a tremendous honour,” Woodford stated. “It's a surprise, but I feel very good about it.”