‘Roi Roi Binale’ to be screened at Dhanasiri Mela in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The second edition of the Dhanasiri Mela at Bachapathar of Kamargaon, under the Bokakhat sub-division, will be held from January 9 to 12. The fair is being organized by the Bachapathar Livelihood Self-Help Group and the Tai Ahom Students' Union, Bokakhat sub-divisional committee, with the support and cooperation of the local residents of Bachapathar.

On January 9, the Dhanasiri Mela will begin with the inauguration of the ceremonial gate, flag hoisting, floral tributes, opening of the trade fair, inauguration of the stage and a Deodhani (religious hymn) competition. In the evening, a thousand earthen lamps will be lit in memory of Assam's beloved artiste Zubeen Garg, followed by a cultural programme by the Mising community.

On January 10, from 10 am, there will be a Bhupendra Sangeet competition, a Biya Naam (wedding songs) competition and lamp-lighting, followed in the evening by a creative dance competition. On January 11, from 9 am, traditional sports competitions will be held, and from 11 am onwards, cultural programmes by various ethnic communities will be presented.

On January 12, from 9 am, a drawing and essay competition will be organized. From 1 pm, there will be a competition based on songs of Zubeen Garg. In the evening, a public meeting, felicitation ceremony, and cultural programmes have been scheduled.

Arrangements have also been made to screen the last Assamese feature film of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, 'Roi Roi Binale,' on January 10 and 11, in coordination with the Dhanasiri Mela, at the Bachapathar Cultural Development Centre, as informed by the organizers.

