Rona Sobha marks 345 years of upholding tradition, unity and moral guidance

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Rona Sobha, one of Assam’s oldest and most revered traditional religious assemblies, continues to move on the right track as it completes an impressive 345 years of its existence at Choukhuty in Bajali district.

Established in the 17th century, Rona Sobha has stood the test of time as a strong symbol of Assam’s rich cultural, spiritual, and social heritage. For more than three centuries, the historic institution has played a vital role in preserving age-old traditions, promoting religious harmony and guiding society with moral and cultural values.

To mark the sobha’s 345 years, multiple traditional and cultural programmes, including a yoga session, were organized. Devotees and community members actively participated, reflecting unity and discipline. The programmes highlighted the sobha’s commitment to preserving heritage while promoting physical well-being and holistic development among all age groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Samudra Patgiri, Secretary of Rona Sobha, said, “Completing 345 years is not just a milestone but a responsibility. Rona Sobha is moving on the right track with collective effort, discipline, and devotion. Our aim is to preserve tradition while guiding the younger generation with strong moral and cultural values.”

