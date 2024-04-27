Rongali Bihu Sanmillan to be organized in Garhbhanga Bandarmari Bonshigopal Cultural Kendra Nitaipukhuri on April 27

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Garhbhanga Bandarmari Yuba Sangha, Bonshigopal Cultural Kendra, Jagaran Puthibharal, Udayan Sishukala Bikash Kendra and in association with the people of the area, the Rongali Bihu Sanmillan will be organized in Garhbhanga Bandarmari Bonshigopal Cultural Kendra Nitaipukhuri, near Demow on April 27. Different programmes will be organized such as lighting of earthen lamps, flag hoisting, smiti tarpan, plantation of saplings along with different other programmes. The drawing, extempore speech, Dhol Badan, Pepa Badan, Mou-Konwari and Bihuwati competitions will be organized in the programme. The invited Bihu teams will perform Husori and Jeng Bihu. The felicitation and prize distribution will be organized during the evening of April 27. Popular singers will perform in the cultural programme on April 27.

