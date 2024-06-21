Web3Assam and AIIDC Sign MoU to Boost Assam’s Digital Economy and Innovation Ecosystem

GUWAHATI: In a significant move to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, Web3Assam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC).

Representing AIIDC was Mr. Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, MD of AIIDC, while Web3Assam was represented by its Co-Founder, Sheikh Razaul Islam and Advisor, Advocate Dhrupad Das.

This MoU underscores the commitment of both the Assam government and Web3Assam to support the emerging technology ecosystem in Assam.

Web3Assam has extensive experience in grassroots education, having conducted over 50 seminars, workshops, and meetups across various educational institutions in the North Eastern Region.

Through this MoU, Web3Assam will support the Assam Startup incubatees to be future ready.