Assam Ranks 8th in India for Rooftop Solar Installations, Eyes 6th Spot With 80,000 Units Completed

Assam has emerged as one of India's leading states in rooftop solar adoption, with approximately 80,000 installations already completed across the state, placing it 8th in the country.

The state is now within striking distance of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, trailing them by just 7,000–8,000 installations, and could soon move up to 6th position nationally.

This was disclosed by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) at the 37th meeting of the State Advisory Committee (SAC) of the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC), held in January 2026.

Solar Boom Creating Financial Pressure on APDCL

While the rapid expansion of rooftop solar is a significant achievement, it is also creating a financial challenge for the state's power distribution company.

As more consumers generate their own solar power during daylight hours, they stop drawing electricity from the grid and instead inject surplus power back into it. However, during non-solar hours — when demand peaks — APDCL has to procure power at significantly higher costs.

This mismatch is resulting in financial losses for the DISCOM, and APDCL has proposed the implementation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) policy to compensate for these losses. The company suggested that the government could take up the matter at the Forum of Regulators (FOR) meeting.

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