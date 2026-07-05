Rotary Club of Tinsukia Installs New Executive Committee for 2026–27

CORRESPONDENTS

TINSUKIA/DOOMDOOMA: The 57th installation and handover ceremony of the Rotary Club of Tinsukia was held on Friday evening at Padumoni Resort. During the ceremony, responsibilities were formally handed over to the newly formed executive committee for the Rotary year 2026-2027. In the presence of the chief guest, Padma Shri awardee and former district governor Manas Chaudhuri, the outgoing President, Rotarian Bhanu Pratap Jain, handed over the charge of the presidency to Rotarian Prakash Jain.

Similarly, the outgoing Secretary, Rotarian Binesh Singh, transferred the responsibilities of the secretary's post to Rotarian Ankit Modi. In his presidential address, Rotarian Prakash Jain presented the action plan for the Rotary year 2026-27, emphasising that priority would be given to various public welfare programmes related to service, health, education, environmental protection, and social development.

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