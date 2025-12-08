Tinsukia: Free health camp held for tea workers at Padumuni Tea Estate

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Inner Wheel Club Mitra, Tinsukia, organised a free health and dental check-up camp for tea workers at Padumuni Tea Estate on the outskirts of Tinsukia on Sunday. Aimed at improving necessary health support to tea workers, particularly women and children, this initiative was a step towards recognising their hard work and ensuring empowerment, observed Nebedita Bhattacharjee, president of The Inner Wheel Club Mitra, Tinsukia.

As many as 60 persons from the tea garden community attended the camp, and five doctors, including dental surgeons, a pathologist and a gynaecologist, namely Ishmita Jain, Reshmi Choudhury, Payel Ghosh, Priyanka Das and Abhishek Ojha, rendered honorary services.

Also Read: Guwahati: Lok Bhavan celebrates Asom Divas with TB-free India health camp