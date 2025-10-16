Rousing felicitation to Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Treasurer Anupam Deka

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Industrialist Anupam Deka, fondly known as Jonti, was warmly felicitated in his hometown at Mangaldai in Darrang district after his recent election as Treasurer of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). The Mangaldai Sports Association (MSA) hosted a public ceremony at Mangaldai Stadium on Monday evening to honour Deka, who also serves as MSA’s Secretary. Various sports and socio-cultural organizations, including Mangaldai Media Circle, MSA-affiliated clubs, United Club, Shantipur Sangha, Udalguri Sports Association, Dalgaon Sports Association, and Bud Cricket Club, presented him with a gamosa, xorai, and memento.

The event, anchored by MSA president and former Legislator Guru Jyoti Das, featured speeches from prominent figures including Dr Amanullah Haque, Dr Amarendra Narayan Deb, Mohan Deka, Jayanta Deka, and Pratap Bordoloi. They congratulated Deka, a recipient of the “Asom Gaurav” title, for his new role.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from Darrang’s residents, Deka, who previously served on the ACA Apex Council, pledged to advance cricket and sports in the region and sought continued support from sports enthusiasts.

