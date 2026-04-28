Rowta Model Hospital undergoes quality assessment under NHM’s MusQan initiative

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ORANG: A comprehensive quality assessment of Rowta Model Hospital was carried out on Monday under the MusQan initiative of the National Health Mission (NHM), reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening child healthcare services. As part of the evaluation process, national level assessors Dr Prakash Vaishnav and Dr Sugandhira S (PhD), associated with the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), visited the hospital. They engaged in detailed discussions with doctors, nurses, and staff members while closely examining various operational and clinical aspects of the facility.

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