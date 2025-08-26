Rs 1.21 crore scam: Silbori Gaon Panchayat secretary suspended

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Jalli Keerthi, Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Assam, vide an order issued recently has placed Asaduj Zaman Asad, the in-charge Secretary of Silbori Gaon Panchayat (GP) under Dalgaon Sialmari Development Block, under suspension with immediate effect for embezzling funds from the 15th Finance Commission. Suspended Asad is accused of misappropriating approximately Rs 70 lakh through cheques to his personal account, while Tax Collector Furkan Ali allegedly transferred Rs 30 lakh to his own account. The Block Development Officer (BDO), Rupa Moni Bora, is also under scrutiny for failing to detect the embezzlement over the past two years, raising questions about potential negligence or complicity. Local panchayat representatives, speaking to ‘The Sentinel,’ demanded an investigation by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell to uncover the full extent of the scam and hold senior officials accountable.

The scam, involving Rs 1.21 crore from the 15th Finance Commission and other schemes, came to light in Silbori GP, Darang district. According to the GP President Mohsina Khanam, Vice-President Sahidul Islam, and other elected members, official records showed Rs 1,21,73,967 in the GP’s Axis Bank account at Kharupetia, but the actual balance was only Rs 14,558. Bank statements revealed illegal withdrawals between May 2023 and August 2024 by the accused Asad and Ali, allegedly with the support of corrupt block officials. Verification of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 schemes showed only one scheme completed in 2022-23, with none in 2023-24.

On August 6, the GP body submitted petitions to the Darang District Commissioner and the CEO of Darrang Zilla Parishad, demanding a swift investigation and recovery of the misappropriated funds.

