Assam: Wife, lover arrested for killing Panchayat president

SILCHAR: The mysterious death of a Panchayat president took a sensational turn as the police arrested his wife and her lover for allegedly poisoning him to death. On August 10, Imran Hussain, President of Kulicherra Rajnagar Gaon Panchayat, suddenly died after having his dinner. His family members presumed that Hussain died of a heart attack. But suspicion started to grow up among the relatives noticing the behaviour of Hussain’s wife Rina Begum and their driver Biju Ahmed. Finally, some close friends of Hussain detained Biju and checked his mobile phones. They were surprised to notice WhatsApp messages between Rina and Begum. The messages clearly indicated towards a heinous crime. Family members and local residents informed the police and they detained Rina and Biju who were later arrested following reported confession of the murder. Police sources said that Hussain had dismissed Biju from service after discovering that his wife had an illicit relation with him. Biju had reportedly confessed that he plotted the murder to grab wealth. On the night of the murder, Biju procured the poison and handed it over to Rina who mixed it with her husband’s dinner, leading to his death. Police also arrested the father, younger brother, and sister of Rina Begum for their alleged role in the crime.

