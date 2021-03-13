Rs 2,13,600 seized by Static Surveillance Team in Dhekiajuli

Correspondents



TEZPUR: An amount of Rs 2,13,600 was seized from a Bolero pick-up by a Static Surveillance Team led by Mahabub Hassan during regular checking of vehicles at Alisinga in Dhekiajuli, late on Thursday night.

The owner, who hails from Barpeta district, claimed he was a chicken meat supplier on his way back after collecting the money from various buyers against supply of chicken meat. The same team seized a sum of Rs. 3,43,000 from another Bolero pick-up vehicle at the same point on Friday morning from a second chicken meat supplier hailing from Nalbari. The person claimed he was on his way back from Lakhimpur district after collecting money against supply of meat.

Since the persons could not produce valid supporting documents, the money was sent to the treasury office, Tezpur. The owners have been asked to produce relevant documents to claim the money back and inquiries are underway.

TINSUKIA: A flying squad team of Sadiya in Tinsukia district led by Jayanta Payeng, an inspector in the Statistical Department, seized an amount of Rs 85,000 from a person at 7 No. Shantipur and also confiscated some quantity of Arunachal liquor from him on Thursday evening.

