RSS Karyakarta Vikas Varg Concludes in Hojai with Participation from Across Northeast

HOJAI: The 20-day Karyakarta Vikas Varg (Pratham, Samanya) organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Assam Kshetra, concluded on Sunday in a grand and inspiring atmosphere at Geetashram, Hojai. A total of 102 trainees from various states of Northeast Bharat participated in the training camp. The disciplined and impressive physical demonstrations presented by the trained swayamsevaks during the valedictory ceremony greatly impressed the audience.

Addressing the gathering, the chief speaker and Assam Kshetra Bauddhik Pramukh, Shankar Das Kalita, said that the RSS had been continuously engaged in the work of organising Hindu society and nation-building for the past hundred years. He stated that the distortion of Indian history, culture, and traditions during the colonial period led many among the younger generation to become disconnected from their cultural roots. He further observed that Western materialism, excessive individualism, and consumerism have challenged the traditional structures of family and society.

Kalita noted that Bharat is the youngest nation in the world and that various ideological forces are attempting to influence its youth. He stated that the so-called Reductionist Approach seeks to divide society along lines of caste, language, region, and other narrow identities, thereby weakening social cohesion. He further alleged that ideologies promoted under the banner of Scientific Socialism and tendencies associated with Urban Naxalism encouraged artificial divisions and a culture of conflict within society.

Referring to the contemporary situation in Assam, Kalita remarked that while globalization was widely advocated, simultaneous attempts were being made to divide society into categories such as Upper Assam and Lower Assam, Barak and Brahmaputra, Assamese and Bengali-speaking communities, Hindi-speaking and non-Hindi-speaking groups, as well as various so-called ethnic identities. He emphasised that diversity should serve as a foundation for social harmony and cultural enrichment rather than conflict. He also cautioned against allowing issues related to language and script to become instruments of social division.

In his remarks, Habapan Syn Syiem, Deputy Raja of the traditional Khasi State of Hima Khyrim in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, delved deeper into the basic philosophy of Seng Khasi and expressed confidence that the great ancient values of indigenous faith would help establish peace in our society and nation.

Thousands of swayamsevaks, well-wishers, and distinguished citizens from various parts of Assam attended the closing ceremony, stated a press release.

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