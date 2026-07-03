Rural Technology Park & Incubation Centre (RTPIC) inaugurated at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya

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NAGAON: The Rural Technology Park & Incubation Centre (RTPIC) was inaugurated on Thursday at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), marking a significant step towards integrating education with innovation and entrepreneurship. The initiative, part of the university’s Summer Internship Programme, aims to equip students with practical skills, an entrepreneurial mindset, and self-reliance beyond textbook learning. Vice-Chancellor Professor Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, attending as chief guest, emphasised the need for skill-based education and described RTPIC as a catalyst for transforming students into innovators and job creators. Registrar i/c Dr Sandip Ratna, as guest of honour, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to application-oriented learning.

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