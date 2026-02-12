Run-up to Assembly elections: Political activity heats up in Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With the Assam Assembly elections approaching, political activity has intensified across the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency, where major parties have begun mobilizing support and shaping electoral strategies. The constituency, currently represented by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest involving the BPF, UPPL, BJP, Congress, and other parties.

In several minority-dominated areas of the constituency, particularly Sidhakhowa under the Rowta area, sections of voters have reportedly expressed satisfaction with the recent stance taken by BTC leadership on issues related to the Special Revision (SR) and eviction drives. Local residents say the position of former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary has helped ease concerns among minority communities regarding eviction and verification actions. Community voices from the area indicate a renewed inclination toward the Bodoland People's Front and its leadership.

Voters also voiced support for sitting minister Charan Boro, noting that multiple development works were carried out in Sidhakhowa and adjoining localities during his previous terms as MLA. According to local opinion, infrastructure and welfare projects implemented during that period left a lasting impact.

At the same time, some residents criticized the earlier BTC administration led by Pramod Boro of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), alleging that promises made to minority communities were not fully realized. They claimed that assurances regarding peace and protection did not translate into sufficient ground-level outcomes.

Political observers note that while such sentiments are visible in parts of the constituency, the overall electoral mood in Mazbat remains fluid. With parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress also expected to campaign actively, the final outcome will depend on broader voter consolidation and campaign momentum in the weeks ahead.

