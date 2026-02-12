United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) condemns violence at Kokrajhar toll gates

OUR CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) on Tuesday strongly condemned the incidents that occurred on February 8 at the Srirampur check gate and Telipara toll plaza in Kokrajhar district, where a lawyer and several truck drivers were allegedly manhandled by syndicate mafias. The party demanded that the Government of Assam take immediate steps to end the illegal syndicate operations at Srirampur and Telipara toll plaza.

It is alleged that the Telipara toll gate authority in Gossaigaon has been illegally collecting money from trucks. Tensions escalated when goods-laden trucks arriving from outside the state refused to pay the demanded sums. According to reports, syndicate mafias, assisted by a group of miscreants at the toll gate, physically assaulted drivers who refused to pay amounts ranging from Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,400 without receipts. Several truck drivers from Bihar and Gossaigaon sustained serious injuries during the attack.

Truck drivers further alleged that, although Gossaigaon police were present at the scene, they did not intervene, and the toll gate staff had allegedly "managed" the police. In protest, truck drivers parked their vehicles in front of the toll gate and staged a demonstration, blocking National Highway 27. Gossaigaon police later restored order. During the unrest, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Monturam Bora was allegedly attacked by a group of protesters and narrowly escaped serious injury.

Speaking to the media, UPPL General Secretary Raju Kr. Narzary said that clashes between police and a lawyer over syndicate operations had also occurred at Srirampur check gate just hours before the Telipara incident. He condemned both attacks, calling them unfortunate, and highlighted that the syndicate raj at Srirampur and Telipara has been rampant. He added that illegal money collection has contributed to abnormal price rises in essential commodities, despite high GST rates on goods.

Narzary urged Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to put an end to the illegal syndicate raj at Srirampur check gate and Telipara toll plaza. He stated that the UPPL will continue to raise the issue and demand action against all individuals involved. He also expressed concern that uncontrolled exploitation of sand and gravel from rivers poses a serious threat to ecological balance and could trigger natural disasters.

Also Read: Improve Facilities at Relief Camps: United People’s Party Liberal