Running motorcycle catches fire in Digboi market, rider injured

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Panic gripped Chariali market in Digboi at Assam’s Tinsukia district when a moving motorcycle suddenly caught fire here on Wednesdays afternoon. Reportedly the rider, who belonged to the Golai area managed to escape while sustaining minor burn injuries during the incident.

The incident took place close to Hotel Sharma Sweets around 150 meters from Digboi refinery boundary wall. Eyewitnesses said that the motorcycle was running when smoke and flames erupted, causing chaos in the busy market area. Locals immediately alerted the authorities after that.

Meanwhile, the AOD Fire Fighter team rushed to the spot and swiftly doused the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby shops, residences, vehicles, and vulnerable AOD plants.

The rider who reportedly sustained minor burn injuries is stated to be in a stable condition. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Guwahati: Vehicle lifters arrested with stolen motorcycles, scooters

Also Watch: