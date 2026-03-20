Rupali Langthasa: The Young BJP Face Gunning for Haflong (ST) Seat in Assam Polls

Haflong: Rupali Langthasa, a young politician from Dima Hasao, has been nominated by the BJP as its candidate for the 113 Haflong (ST) constituency in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly election — a pick that reflects the party's push for younger faces in the hill districts.
The daughter of Punil Langthasa of Diyungbra in Dima Hasao, Rupali has built her political career steadily over the past decade, rising through the party ranks in one of Assam's most geographically distinct districts.
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Rupali joined the BJP in 2015 and quickly established herself within the party's district structure. By 2021, she had been appointed General Secretary of the BJP's Dima Hasao unit — a position that put her at the centre of the party's organisational work in the hills.
A graduate of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), she added another significant milestone to her profile in 2024 when she was elected as a Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC), consolidating her political foothold in the region.
Dima Hasao Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa explained the rationale behind her selection, pointing to her consistent engagement both within the party and in the autonomous council.
"She was selected by the party due to her active involvement both within the party and in the council," Gorlosa said, expressing confidence in her leadership and dedication.
If Rupali wins the Haflong (ST) seat, she could become one of the youngest BJP legislators elected from Assam — a distinction that would underline the party's broader push to bring younger and more diverse voices into the state legislature.
Her nomination has been seen as a signal of the BJP's intent to energise its support base in Dima Hasao ahead of what is expected to be a closely contested election.