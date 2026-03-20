Rupali Langthasa: The Young BJP Face Gunning for Haflong (ST) Seat in Assam Polls

Haflong: Rupali Langthasa, a young politician from Dima Hasao, has been nominated by the BJP as its candidate for the 113 Haflong (ST) constituency in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly election — a pick that reflects the party's push for younger faces in the hill districts.

The daughter of Punil Langthasa of Diyungbra in Dima Hasao, Rupali has built her political career steadily over the past decade, rising through the party ranks in one of Assam's most geographically distinct districts.

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